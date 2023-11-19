Why is New York State Suing Pepsi?

Apparently, New York state does not like something about Pepsi. A lawsuit was filed this week in New York state against one of the world's largest beverage corporations, according to Reuters.

PepsiCo, which is headquartered in Harrison, NY, also owns a number of other well known snack and beverage brands such as Cheetos, Doritos, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, and Quaker.

New York State Sues Pepsi

Reuters is reporting that New York state sued PepsiCo, accusing the company of "polluting the environment and endangering public health through its single-use plastic bottles, caps and wrappers."

The New York Post says that the suit, which was filed in Erie County, is one of the first by a state to target a major plastics producer.

The lawsuit, filed by the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, claims the bottles and bags from Pepsi products are clogging the Buffalo River, "threatening both human health and wildlife'. The suit accuses the soda giant of being the "single largest identifiable contributor" to the current situation.

CBS News says that the lawsuit calls for PepsiCo and its subsidiaries, to clean up the mess, which they claim has contaminated the drinking water supply in the City of Buffalo.

