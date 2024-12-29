Alert Issued to New Yorkers Who May Be Infected With Fatal Rabies

The Department of Health is warning Hudson Valley residents that they could have been exposed the the deadly virus and not even know it.

Two individuals who recently visited an animal hospital are being sought by authorities after determining that they could be harboring a fatal virus. The couple were caught on camera after finding a sick and injured black cat.

Canva

According to the Westchester County Department of Health, the man and woman visited the Yonkers Animal Hospital on Thursday, December 12 to drop off a cat that had been hit by a vehicle.

After the good Samaritans left the animal facility the cat tested positive for rabies. Now, the Department of Health says their lives could be at risk. An urgent alert was issued for the unknown couple who may be unaware they have been exposed to the virus. Without treatment, rabies is fatal in humans.

Westchester County Department of Health

The man and woman did not leave contact information when dropping off the cat, so security images of the couple were released to the public in hopes of finding them before it's too late. According to medical experts, immunization and treatment for possible rabies is recommended for anyone suspected of harboring the virus up to 14 days after being bitten or exposed.

The man was wearing a camouflage orange jacket and the woman had a black coat and a hat with a large pom pom on top.

Westchester County Department of Health

If you know these people, officials urge them to contact the Westchester County Department of Health immediately. A 24-hour hotline is available at (914) 813-5000.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in North America rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and mongoose. It is also found in cats, cattle, and dogs. The CDC says that rabid bats have been found in every state except for Hawaii. Rabid mongoose have been found in Puerto Rico.

Rabies is easily transmitted from animals to other animals, including human beings. Human cases are rare in the United States, but deadly if not caught in time.