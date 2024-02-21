Some labeled him as a criminal, while others may see him as a bit of a hero. A New York state man faced sentencing this week, after prosecutors say he went on a theft spree in 2023, that claimed almost one hundred parking meters across one area.

He's certainly not the first person to vent their frustrations against these devices. As we all know, these meters can be used by municipalities as not only a tool for enforcing on-street parking policy, but also for revenue purpose.

However, one Buffalo man is in a whole lot of trouble, according to WIVB.

New York State Man Who Stole Parking Meters Sentenced

WIVB says that a 51-year-old man stole ninety-one parking meters "from various locations" in downtown Buffalo. The thefts happened between May 1 and May 19, 2023, says the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials had said they believed the crime spree cost the city around $100,000, as they recovered 43 parking meters, two pay and go stations and multiple coin canisters. as of June 2023.

WIVB says the parking meter Robin Hood was sentenced to a year in jail, after pleading guilty to one count of fourth-degree attempted grand larceny in December.

