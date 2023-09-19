NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/19

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the West

10 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

9 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 74°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 71° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 6:40am - 7:02pm UV Index 6 (High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:56a Low

Tue 5:26p High

Tue 11:10p Low

Wed 5:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:30a Low

Tue 4:50p High

Tue 10:44p Low

Wed 4:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:44a Low

Tue 5:02p High

Tue 10:58p Low

Wed 4:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:26a Low

Tue 4:54p High

Tue 10:40p Low

Wed 4:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:54a High

Tue 2:36p Low

Tue 9:31p High

Wed 2:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:55a Low

Tue 5:26p High

Tue 11:08p Low

Wed 5:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:28a High

Tue 1:43p Low

Tue 9:05p High

Wed 1:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:20a High

Tue 11:59a Low

Tue 6:12p High

Wed 12:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:39a Low

Tue 4:59p High

Tue 10:51p Low

Wed 4:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 11:17a Low

Tue 5:28p High

Tue 11:26p Low

Wed 5:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:45a Low

Tue 5:06p High

Tue 11:03p Low

Wed 5:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:28a High

Tue 11:55a Low

Tue 6:04p High

Wed 12:12a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 12 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 12 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 12 seconds in the evening.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 9 to 11 ft. A chance of rain.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

