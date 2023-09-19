NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/19

Ocean City boardwalk (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
10 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature71° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset6:40am - 7:02pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 10:56a		Low
Tue 5:26p		High
Tue 11:10p		Low
Wed 5:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:30a		Low
Tue 4:50p		High
Tue 10:44p		Low
Wed 4:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:44a		Low
Tue 5:02p		High
Tue 10:58p		Low
Wed 4:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:26a		Low
Tue 4:54p		High
Tue 10:40p		Low
Wed 4:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:54a		High
Tue 2:36p		Low
Tue 9:31p		High
Wed 2:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:55a		Low
Tue 5:26p		High
Tue 11:08p		Low
Wed 5:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:28a		High
Tue 1:43p		Low
Tue 9:05p		High
Wed 1:57a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:20a		High
Tue 11:59a		Low
Tue 6:12p		High
Wed 12:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:39a		Low
Tue 4:59p		High
Tue 10:51p		Low
Wed 4:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 11:17a		Low
Tue 5:28p		High
Tue 11:26p		Low
Wed 5:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:45a		Low
Tue 5:06p		High
Tue 11:03p		Low
Wed 5:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:28a		High
Tue 11:55a		Low
Tue 6:04p		High
Wed 12:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 12 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 12 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 12 seconds in the evening.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 9 to 11 ft. A chance of rain.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

