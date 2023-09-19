NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/19
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
10 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 76°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:40am - 7:02pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:56a
|Low
Tue 5:26p
|High
Tue 11:10p
|Low
Wed 5:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:30a
|Low
Tue 4:50p
|High
Tue 10:44p
|Low
Wed 4:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:44a
|Low
Tue 5:02p
|High
Tue 10:58p
|Low
Wed 4:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:26a
|Low
Tue 4:54p
|High
Tue 10:40p
|Low
Wed 4:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:54a
|High
Tue 2:36p
|Low
Tue 9:31p
|High
Wed 2:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:55a
|Low
Tue 5:26p
|High
Tue 11:08p
|Low
Wed 5:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:28a
|High
Tue 1:43p
|Low
Tue 9:05p
|High
Wed 1:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:20a
|High
Tue 11:59a
|Low
Tue 6:12p
|High
Wed 12:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:39a
|Low
Tue 4:59p
|High
Tue 10:51p
|Low
Wed 4:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 11:17a
|Low
Tue 5:28p
|High
Tue 11:26p
|Low
Wed 5:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:45a
|Low
Tue 5:06p
|High
Tue 11:03p
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:28a
|High
Tue 11:55a
|Low
Tue 6:04p
|High
Wed 12:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 12 seconds.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 12 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 12 seconds in the evening.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 9 to 11 ft. A chance of rain.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
