New York State Police Charged Man With Public Lewdness

New York State Police said in a press release that they have charged a 52-year-old man of Jay, New York, in Essex County, with Public Lewdness. The charge stems from an incident that allegedly occurred back in August.

The New York Sate Senate website defines public lewdness as "intentionally exposing one's intimate parts or engaging in a lewd act in a public place, or in a private place where it can be seen from a public area, with the intent to gratify sexual desire or offend/alarm others".

It is considered a Class B misdemeanor.

On August 18, troopers report that they were informed of an incident that occurred at a swimming area in the town of Keene.

While two individuals were swimming, they say they observed a white male, wearing a blue coat, intentionally exposing himself and engaging in a lewd act while watching them swim.

The male was standing on the rocks bordering the south shore of the water. Once he was noticed, he quickly left the area in a gray 2021 Nissan.

A thorough investigation determined that the suspect was responsible for these actions. The suspect was arrested, processed ,released and is due back in court in February.

