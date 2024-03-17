SOLVED: Mysterious Clouds Over Kingston Spark Conspiracy Theories

Kingston, New York residents were spooked by some ominous-looking clouds that many believe are not the work of nature.

On Monday, Lori Jaeger was standing outside the Ulster County Office Building on Fair Street when she noticed something peculiar in the sky. An unusually dense kidney-shaped cloud was hovering overhead.

Jaeger pulled out her phone and shot several photos of the cloud, noticing that it did not move over the course of 20 minutes. Eventually, the cloud spread out and dissipated, but remained stationary from 11:31am to 11:51am.

What Jaeger didn't know was that across the City of Kingston, many other people also began to take notice of the oddly shaped clouds overhead.

Angela Marcella Tellier was driving her car across town when she spotted a similar dense cloud over Kingston. A series of photos taken at different times makes it appear that the cloud was hovering above and then began to move, leaving a streak behind.

Tellier posted pictures of the cloud to Facebook. Soon, others who were also boggled by the strange overhead sights were also sharing their own experiences and thoughts about what they witnessed on Monday.

Community Reacts to Mysterious Clouds Over Kingston, New York

Facebook was buzzing with theories about the clouds. While some looked for a scientific explanation, many jumped right into the world of conspiracy theories.

Jay Drost says he noticed "so many new clouds since they started manipulating the weather". The Facebook user did not explain what weather "manipulation" he was referring to or any evidence of similar clouds he had witnessed.

Karen Beretta Ambrosetti said the clouds looked "manmade" to her. Frankie Banks agreed, theorizing that it's some sort of "sky camouflage so you don’t see what they don’t want you to see." Banks did not expand on who he thought was responsible or what they may be hiding.

Strange Clouds Over Kingston Explained

Monday was an especially windy and sunny day in the Hudson Valley, which is the perfect recipe for the formation of lenticular clouds. These especially dense clouds are formed when the wind faces an obstacle such as a mountain or a building and begins to swirl.

A combination of the right moisture and temperature can get caught in these swirls of wind, forming curiously shaped clouds. Many of these clouds can form into shapes that resemble a stereotypical flying saucer and have been the source of many conspiracy theories throughout history.

It appears that the weather was perfect for the formation of lenticular clouds on Monday, resulting in the strangely-shaped clouds witnessed by many people in Kingston and the surrounding areas of the Hudson Valley.

So, if you were under the impression that the government is hiding some sort of weather-changing aircraft that is being transported above Kingston, New York you can breathe a sigh of relief.

