Popular Hudson Valley-Based Burger Chain Officially Opens 5th Location

Moonburger announced this week that their new restaurant is now open in Manhattan.

We reported back in August that the popular Moonburger restaurant chain with headquarters in Kingston, NY would be opening up a their fifth location New York location. The chain is expanding as they already have locations in Kingston, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie and Brooklyn.

I first tried Moonbrger for the first time in New Paltz back in 2023 and its become my absolute favorite burger. Moonburger has been known for its absolutely amazing plant-based burgers, along with its fries and delicious shakes, adding a new premium beef option last year. My go to is usually the classic MB Cheeseburger with the special sauce, American cheese, signature double onion, dill pickle, and crisp lettuce on a Schmidt's potato bun with classic fries and a drink.

The new Moonburger in the Nolita section of Lower Manhattan it was announced would be opening in October at 72 Kenmare with Premium N.Y. beef and the best veggie burgers, fries, and shakes. The strawberry shortcake shake is amazing by the way (in my opinion).

Moonburger Manhattan Now Open

Moonburger took to social media this past Sunday announcing that their new fifth location, Moonburger Manhattan is now open, stating that they are in love with their new home in Nolita at 72 Kenmare, and thanking their unbelievable Moonburger team. See Photos of new Moonburger Manahattan restaurant below.

MOONBURGER MANHATTAN IS NOW OPEN

Our 5th location and first in Manhattan is nothing short of a how-tf-did-we-get-here moment. It’s only cuz of you. From our A1 Day 1s in our home base in Kingston and the Hudson Valley to all of our new friends we’ve made along the way. We love you biiiiig time. And we’re in love with this new home in Nolita at 72 Kenmare.

Huge thanks to our unbelievable MB team — at all of our locations and our new crew in Nolita. None of this would be what it is without you.

