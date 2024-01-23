A possible dangerous situation has been uncovered in the City of Poughkeepsie.

We obtained photos this week of a leaning street light on lower Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie that could make for a potentially dangerous situation.

Photos taken from the exit of the Poughkeepsie Train Station show the leaning lamp post across the way, in front of The Art of Skin Dermatology at 56 Main St.

The damage to the light is said to be relatively new, after speaking with several people who pass through that area often, including Metro-North workers out of the Poughkeepsie station. With all the snow storms we've been getting as of late, it is assumed that a vehicle struck the lamppost at some point, causing it to lean.

The leaning light could make for a dangerous situation as it's an area with a heavy flow of traffic with cars always passing by and pedestrians on foot often seen walking up and down that area of Main Street. This isn't the first time that a potentially dangerous scenario has been fixed in the City of Poughkeepsie. Just last September, there was an issue with a decaying tree in Poughkeepsie, which the city eventually cut down.

Potential Hazard in City of Poughkeepsie

Picture taken from Poughkeepsie Train Station near Detective John Falcone's memorial, looking out towards Main Street. The leaning street light is clearly visible across the way.

Hopefully, the City of Poughkeepsie will get on this situation, and make sure the street light gets repaired so that there is no danger to anyone in the area. While they're at it, hopefully, they'll also start getting all the potholes repaired on the city streets. My car has been taking a beating for far too long. LOL