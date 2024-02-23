La Vickyna Becoming New Poughkeepsie Hotspot

A new Latin fusion restaurant is bringing new life to Raymond Ave in Poughkeepsie.

We reported back in August 2023 of a new bar and restaurant moving into a Poughkeepsie spot on Raymond Ave, replacing the short-lived Delta Pi Greek restaurant.

Before Delta Pi the spot at 60 Raymond Ave was a BurgerFi, which also didn't last very long. It got us thinking if anything will ever work there. I mean, being right next to Vassar College, the old Juliet Billards building still must have some relevance with the college kids.

La Vickyna opened its doors a few months back and held its big Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting and Celebration Party on Dec. 8.

The spot seems to be getting a lot of attention. The restaurant has a bunch of 4 and 5-star reviews on Google with complimentary comments about the establishment.

La Vickyna offered an exceptional dining experience that I can't recommend enough! The atmosphere was vibrant and the Mexican music playing in the background really set a fantastic vibe. The bartender was a highlight - friendly and attentive, ensuring our drinks were always perfect. The Onda drink, a delicious blend of tequila, soda, and passion fruit, was particularly awesome. It was the perfect complement to the amazing ambiance and service at La Vickyna. -5 Star Google Review

La Vickyna has hosted karaoke nights, DJ dance parties, sip and paints, and an upcoming Glow Party is scheduled with the Valkyrie Vixens female motorcycle club on Saturday, March 9.

The Glow With the Vixens Party will feature Creative Sativa doing live glow body painting. Wear white or blacklight neon clothing to join in on the fun. Parking will be available on the street or in the municipal lot right across Raymond Ave. For more on the Valkyrie Vexens, check out their website here and link up to the bike club's social media pages.

All the food and drinks look amazing at La Vickyna. We'll have to get over there soon to check out this place and see what all the talk is about.