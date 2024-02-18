Drinks at Hyde Park, New York’s Newest Upscale Hotel

A new, upscale hotel has opened up on Route 9 in Hyde Park, New York. The good news is that you don't have to stay there to enjoy it.

The Inn at Bellefield is a brand new 137-room all-suite hotel that boasts "sophisticated amenities". Located across from the Culinary Institute of America on Route 9, the hotel is technically branded as a Marriott Residence Inn, but don't expect it to feel anything like a chain.

The hotel is the first building on what will soon be a billion-dollar campus dedicated to agritourism and world-class hospitality. A dozen new luxury homes will soon be built behind the hotel, with another luxury hotel and spa to follow along with a culinary-based marketplace as well as farm-to-table restaurants.

The Storyteller Lounge at the Inn at Bellefield in Hyde Park

While waiting to pick up our son from an evening with his friends, my wife and I decided to check out the new hotel and pop in for something to eat and a quick drink. The friendly staff happily directed us towards The Storyteller, a circular bar and lounge area.

The cozy spot has large windows, retro light fixtures and a high ceiling finished with wooden planks and beams. There's an inviting outdoor seating area with a large firepit that would have been very nice if it wasn't so cold and rainy during our visit.

There are nods to the local area throughout the hotel, including the bathroom that plays recordings of Hyde Park's most famous former resident. A sign explains that the speeches were from Franklin Delano Roosevelt's famous fireside chats. The recordings also appropriately play at the outdoor firepit during warmer months.

Drinks at the Storyteller Lounge at the Inn at Bellefield in Hyde Park

A mixologist well-versed in complicated cocktails and craft beer suggested a Valentine's Day-inspired concoction based on a classic French cocktail. We opted for one of several local craft beers the lounge has on tap.

The menu consists of some interesting cocktails such as the Maple Bourbon Smash made with Crown maple syrup and local whiskey. There's also a twist on the Moscow Mule made with apple cider and a Lavender Lemonade Fizz that includes local honey.

Food Menu at the Storyteller Lounge at the Inn at Bellefield in Hyde Park

Perhaps because of its proximity to the Culinary Institute of America, The Inn at Bellefield doesn't serve up the usual hotel burger and fries. The bar menu consists of some inspired dishes like a braised short rib flatbread, a shitake mushroom risotto and bacon-wrapped dates.

We ordered a charcuterie platter which came with a nice selection of gourmet cheeses and cured meats. There was a blueberry compote that paired beautifully with the soft cheese, some artisanal pickles and flatbread crackers. The highlight was local honey infused with rosemary and other herbs.

The Inn at Bellefield is a great option for locals

While the lounge was mostly full of hotel guests, we felt right at home enjoying our drinks and something to eat. If you're looking for a place to meet friends before heading out for the night or a cozy place for after-dinner drinks, the Storyteller is a convenient and welcoming option that's very different than many of the local Hyde Park bars. We will certainly be returning.

