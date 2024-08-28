Popular Military Themed Hudson Valley Deli Closes For Good

I was surprised to see that a favorite spot of mine was no more.

There are a lot of great delis throughout the area, and living in the city of Poughkeepsie we have a few great options to choose from, but one in particular has been a go-to of mine for the past couple of years.

Back in 2016, I started going to a deli at 200 Hooker Ave in Poughkeepsie which would eventually close down, and in 2022 a new deli called Foxhole Deli and Cafe opened its doors.

The military-themed deli would always offer 10% off on purchases for all active-duty soldiers and veterans.

I often ordered from Foxhole Deli and Cafe on Doordash, or I would stop in if passing through the area (the deli was less than 5 minutes from home, so it was very convenient for me.)

Foxhole Deli and Cafe Suddenly Closes

This morning while driving down Hooker Ave in Poughkeepsie, I noticed the deli looked closed which I thought was unusual because I knew they opened as early as 6:30 am regularly. Why were they closed? Perhaps they went on vacation. When I got home i went to Facebook to check out their page and noticed an announcement I had missed from a couple of weeks ago. Sadly, Foxhole Deli closed its doors. 😢

Owner Kristi Newman wrote,

"To Our Awesome Loyal Customers. The Foxole Deli is now permanantly closed 😢 I would like the thank all of you for being the best loyal customers who became like familyand know that I will miss you all. Thank you.

The Foxhole Deli and Cafe had opened in early 2022. The popular spot reopened for business this past February after being closed for several months due to an elecrical fire back in November of 2023.

What Was the Reason For Foxole Deli and Cafe's Closure?

We reached out to Kristi Newman and she told us "unfortunately when we had electrical fire last year we were closed for 3 months and with the economy not well and people cutting back and prices going up on everything, I had to make the difficult decision she told us.

She also said that she loved our customers and what we stood for with active and veterans our main perogative."

Sad to see this Poughkeepsie gem closed, and we wish Kristi Newman all the best with her future endeavors.

