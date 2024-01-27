Offcials say they confiscated a number of illegal animals after a tip from a humane society.

The New York man allegedly hoarded over one hundred exotic animals on his parents' property in what they are calling a black market wildlife operation. ABC says the man kept the large variety of wild animals in his basement and backyard.

Animals Banned as Pets in NY

NYC.gov currently lists animals that you can't own as pets as; wolves, coyotes, jackals, lions, tigers, weasels, badgers, skunks, bats, bears, elephants, rhinoceroses, giraffes, gorillas, porcupines, and other large rodents, antelopes, kangaroos, dolphins, whales, seals, sea lions, walruses, and sharks.

This list is actually much longer, so these are just a few of the more obvious ones. The Post does say however that this does not apply to zoos or animal sanctuaries.

Long Island Man Accused of Hoarding Exotic Animals

ABC says that Humane Long Island issued the complaint with the Nassau County SPCA and the multi-agency investigation took custody of a number of animals that were allegedly being hoarded by a North Bellmore man.

ABC NY lists some of the animal that were rescued, including: a "South American Ostrich, two peafowl, dozens of chickens, domestic ducks and geese, plus an endangered Tiger Salamander, Giant African Snail, North American Opossum, two prairie dogs, an Asian Water Monitor, a Savannah monitor, a Sulcata tortoise, and several degus,"

Humane League Long Island said on their Facebook page that the 32-year-old man was issued 30 citations for hoarding more than 100 animals, with some of them considered endangered or dangerous, in a shed and his parents' basement on Tuesday night.

ABC says that many other snakes and turtles were also rescued from the home.