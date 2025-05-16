Founder Of Popular Hudson Valley Sanitation Company Has Died
Hudson Valley mourning the loss of Emil Panichi who founded Royal Carting in Hopewell Junction, NY 70 years ago.
Sad news recently as Royal Carting Service Co & Welsh Sanitation announced the passing of founder Emil Panichi. He was 92. Royal Carting and Welsh Sanitation were both acquired by Casella Waste Systems Inc.in 2024.
Royal Carting Service Co. has been the premier waste management service provider in the Hudson Valley since 1955. The family-owned and operated company has grown to serve the greater Hudson Valley including Dutchess County, Ulster County, Putnam County, Greene County, Columbia County, and Litchfield County (CT). With over 200 employees that span generations, and the company is committed to delivering reliable, socially-responsible waste management services.
Royal Carting Co & Welsh Sanitation Remember Emil Panichi
Royal Carting Co & Welsh Sanitation took to social media recently, announcing the passing of Royal Carting founder Emil Panichi. The statement reads:
Remembered for His Generosity and for Being "Best Boss Ever"
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may may be made to the Panichi Family Charitable Foundation Attn: Dave Andros, Foundation Source, 55 Walls Dr., 3rd Floor, Fairfield, CT 06824, or Hudson Valley Hospice, 542 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
