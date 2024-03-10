New Elton John Pinball Has Arrived in the Hudson Valley

An Elton John themed machine from Jersey Jack Pinball recently arrived in the area.

Jersey Jack Pinball is an American company manufacturing pinball machines which was established in 2011. The first machine released by the company, The Wizard of Oz, was released in 2013. They spend $2 million in startup and development and sold the machines for $7,000 each. Founder Jack Guarnieri had a goal to produce a high-quality pinball machine regardless of cost, and attract a larger female pinball audience than other manufacturers.

The Wizard of Oz's release caught the attention of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, who reached out to the company about collaborating on a pinball machine. In 2020, Jersey Jack relocated their manufacturing operations from their original location in Lakewood, New Jersey to Elk Grove Village, Illinois where their design team was already based.The first machine produced at their new location was Guns N' Roses. As of 2023 the company had over 100 employees.

New Elton John Pinball Machine

The new machine by Jersey Jack Pinball is an Elton John themed machiine that featuring the rock legend's iconic songs, legendary performances, and dazzling stage presence according to the company's website. The Elton John Pinball machine takes players on a pinball journey inspired by his illustrious career.

Where Can You Play the New Elton John Pinball Machine?

Stephen Keeler of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY, recently took to social media to show pictures of the arrival of this amazing new machine, sure to attract Elton John fans from all over. The machine is now in his pinball room at the shop, along with around 50 other machines.

"This game is amazing!" says Rock Fantasy owner Stephen Keeler. "The light show and the presentation. The sounds, the shots and flow. It's the second Elton John themed pinball joining the likes of Kiss and The Rolling Stones with both bands having their debut games released in to 70's. The original Capt. Fantastic and The Brown Dirt Cowboy released in June of 1976." They also have the original 1976 Elton John machine at the store, available to play.

Keeler says the phortos doen't do the game justice. "It needs to be seen in person!", he says. Be sure to stop in and play the new Elton John machine from Jersey Jack Pinball at Rock Fantasy, 12 E Main St, Middletown, NY.

