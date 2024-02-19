Prosecutors Say New York Man Ran ‘Breaking Bad-Style Drug Lab’

"I am the one who knocks!" Well, that may have been the case until a New York man accidently called the police on himself, thus busting his budding local drug empire.

A New York man, described by his attorney as a "brilliant scientist", plead guilty to running a meth lab from a facility, according to The New York Post.

Prosecutors say the man has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies, including two counts of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in the Third Degree.

Prosecutors described the operation as a ‘Breaking Bad ’-style drug lab, though the defendant's attorney told Newsday his client was examining drug addiction “for the public good”.

Prosecutors Say Wannabe Walter White Busted for Manufacturing Meth in New York

The New York Post says that a 23-year-old Farmingville man pleaded guilty to running a methamphetamine operation at a laboratory in Ronkonkoma.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said in a press release that the man pleaded guilty to 'Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the Third Degree and other related charges, for manufacturing methamphetamine and other illicit drugs at his business, Quantitative Laboratories, LLC, in Ronkonkoma.'

The Post says the whole operation came to a crashing halt when the man "accidentally called the cops on himself" to report a break-in back in June 2023.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says that police soon discovered the man was manufacturing methamphetamine and other controlled substances at the lab.

The man's attorney said that while his client applied for a license through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, he was operating without one, and "unfortunately, he went about it the wrong way."

The man faces sentencing in late March, says The Post.