Scenic 4-Star Hudson Valley Hotel Raided for Fentanyl and Crack

A local hotel with spectacular views and rave reviews was the site of a raid where police say they uncovered the source of dangerous drugs in the Poughkeepsie area.

When news of a drug raid comes it's usually revealed to have happened at some seedy motel or broken down business. However, a recent narcotic investigation recently led the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies to one of the Hudson Valley's nicer hotels.

Early Morning Raid at Four-Star Dutchess County Hotel

According to the Dutchess County District Attorney's office, undercover agents began purchasing fentanly and cocaine from a 43-year-old suspect in various locations in and around Poughkeepsie. Joseph A. Adams is alleged to have been selling the dangerous drugs while staying at a local hotel.

After securing enough evidence against 42-year-old, agents from the Drug Task Force were granted a search warrant for Adams' room at the Best Western Inn and Suites at the Falls near Red Oaks Mills in the Town of Lagrange.

The inn currently has a four-star rating on Tripadvisor, with guests raving about its "spectacular views" and clean rooms. The hotel is located directly next to the Wappinger Creek where Red Oaks Mill Road meets Route 376.

After exercising a search warrant in the early morning on Wednesday, agents say they discovered a large amount of cash in Adams' room as well as fentanyl packaged for sale. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with two felonies for Criminal Posession of a Controlled Substance and Sale of a Controlled Substance, both in the third degree.

The suspected dealer is currently being held at the Dutchess County Jail with no bail.

