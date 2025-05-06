People Losing Their Minds Over Dave’s Coming to Poughkeepsie, NY

Food lovers are freaking out after learning that a famous chicken restaurant will be coming to the Hudson Valley. We found out why this is such a big deal.

The announcement that Chick-fil-A was finally opening up several Hudson Valley locations was quickly overshadowed after signs were erected on Route 9 this week, signaling the debut of Dave's Hot Chicken.

We told you in February that the chicken chain with 200 locations across the country was increasing its footprint in New York and opening up a new restaurant in Poughkeepsie. What we didn't realize at the time was just how popular Dave's is.

Why People Are Losing Their Minds Over New Poughkeepsie Chicken Joint

I was driving down Route 9 with my teenage son when he suddenly let out a noise that I'd never heard before. What could only be described as a squeal was followed by excited pointing directed at a picture of a cartoon chicken.

The chicken was on a sign that had just been installed on the former Table Talk Diner building on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, across from Barnes & Noble. I told my son that I had heard that Dave's Hot Chicken was opening up a restaurant in the area, but didn't realize it was such a big deal.

I discovered that Dave's has a loyal following of fans dating back to 2017 when the first location opened in an empty parking lot. The chain's four founders got their hands on a deep fryer and set up a makeshift restaurant using some folding chairs and tables. Word quickly spread about the juicy, tender chicken sandwiches they were serving and Dave's Hot Chicken became a local sensation.

What's on the Menu at Dave's Hot Chicken?

The chain has 200 locations across the country serving their signature chicken tender sliders, which can be customized with your choice of heat ranging from mild to "Reaper". The hottest level is supposedly so intense that the restaurant makes anyone who orders it sign a waiver.

Dave's Hot Chicken also serves a rich mac & cheese, crinkle-cut fries, shakes and a kale slaw that is said to be the perfect way to cool your mouth after tackling some of the restaurant's hotter chicken sauces.

When will Dave's Hot Chicken Open in Pougkeepsie, New York

While the restaurant's sign is already up, it appears that Dave's Hot Chicken has a long way to go before it officially opens. Taking a peek through the front door, the building is an active construction site with dusty boards and heavy equipment sitting in a huge empty space.

If my son's level of enthusiasm is any indication, you can expect to see some very long lines when Dave's Hot Chicken finally launches in Poughkeepsie. We'll let you know when a grand opening is planned.

