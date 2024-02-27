Battle of the Best 2024: Best Wings in the Hudson Valley

The Boris and Robyn Show asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries -- and man, did you deliver.

From the Hudson Valley's best sandwiches, tacos, coffee, and more, residents spoke up and spoke out to represent their favorites. After weeks of voting, we've finally tallied up your responses and can crown this year's winners!

Get our free mobile app

Best Wings in the Hudson Valley

This year, we are excited to announce that AJ Cafe in Wappingers has been voted as having the Best Wings in the Hudson Valley. AJ Cafe scored 14% of the vote.

AJ Cafe describes themselves as having "Tasty American dishes with a fun ambiance all week." They are a local, family-owned business serving up more than just wings. They serve everything from burgers to flatbreads and even tacos!

If you're looking to give AJ Cafe a try, you can visit them at 2555-2557 South Ave, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. Tune in to the Boris & Robyn Show every morning this week to discover more great Hudson Valley eateries!