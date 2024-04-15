Discover The Best Grilled Cheese Spots In The Hudson Valley

Check out 5 great Hudson Valley grilled cheese spots.

Who doesn't love a grilled cheese sandwich? Add a bowl of tomato soup on the side, and it's just pure delight. National Grilled Cheese Day Sandwich Day is celebrated each year on April 12, and it recognizes one of the top comfort foods in the United States. Although many people make their own grilled cheese sandwiches at home, some may not be aware that great grilled cheese sandwiches can be found at some of your favorite area restaurants here in New York's Hudson Valley.

After asking the Hudson Valley about some of their favorite places to grab a grilled cheese, we've decided to compile a list of 5 Hudson Valley spots to get a great grilled cheese sandwich.

5 Great Hudson Valley Grilled Cheese Spots

Gateway Diner

Gateway Diner

You may be surprised, but yes! A local area diner has made our list. Many people seem to love the grilled cheese sandwich at Gateway Diner in Highland. Be sure to add bacon, ham or sausage.

Put Some Meat on Your Bones

Put Some Meat on Your Bones Facebook

Put Some Meat on Your Bones is a grilled cheese food truck located at the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights. Lyle Puente opened the business in 2014 and it's gotten rave reviews from customers who travel from all over to try his sandwiches.

Put Some Meat on Your Bones Facebook

Erin O'Neill's Pub & Grill

Erin O'Neill's Pub & Grill Facebook

Erin O'Neill's Pub & Grill in Poughkeepsie has a popular grilled cheese sandwich with a trio of cheddar, pepper-jack, and American cheeses on thick Texas toast, with tomato soup dip. You can also add bacon! The sandwich is so popular, TikTok star Kate Norkeliunas visited the spot and raved about the sandwich.

Melted

Melted - New Paltz Facebook

Melted is a New Paltz eatery is an 'all new restaurant offering grilled cheese style sandwiches, soups, salads, sides and more'. Melted just opened in January, and the Hudson Valley is raving. Try the Mac Truck Melt with mac and cheese with pulled pork topped with cheddar cheese and melted to perfection on your choice of bread.

Newburgh Brewing Company

Newburgh Brewing Company Facebook

Newburgh Brewing Company in Newburgh makes a grilled cheese sandwich that many seem to love, in fact, they make an awesome grilled cheese according to one fan. The Bacon & Onion Grilled Cheese is a must-have with cheddar cheese and bacon, brown ale caramelized onions, and spice burger sauce on multi-grain bread.