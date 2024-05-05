Police Stop on Thruway in Hudson Valley Leads to Several Arrests

Several men were arrested and are facing charges, after they were stopped by police on the New York State Thruway early Tuesday. State Police say five of the men traveling in the vehicle did not have a valid driver's license. Another suspect attempted to flee police on foot, according to authorities.

The suspects are facing a number of misdemeanors and felonies, including 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon, reports State Police.

According to the Law Offices of Barry C. Weiss P.C., 2nd degree criminal weapon possession is a Class C felony in New York state. If found guilty, the minimum jail sentence is three and a half years. However, depending on details, and/or if the convicted person had no prior criminal history, the judge may offer a more lenient prison sentence.

Police Say Stop on Thruway Leads to Arrests, Multiple Charges

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Greenburgh for multiple vehicle and traffic violations early Tuesday.

State Police say the 23-year-old driver from New York was driving with an expired license. Furthermore, offcials said none of the five passengers in the vehicle had a valid driver’s license either.

See Also: Police In Hudson Valley Follow Trail of Paint Chips To Arrest Suspect

However, troopers reported that while they were having the vehicle towed from the Thruway, they found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and a switchblade knife in the vehicle.

The driver, as well as four passengers, all of the Bronx, were taken into custody at the scene and transported to the barracks in Tarrytown. State Police say the fifth passenger, a 20-year-old Bronx man, fled the scene on foot but was located and taken into custody a short time later.

The fleeing passenger was transported to Tarrytown, and charged with 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon (Loaded Firearm other than in a person’s home/business), and other crimes.

The men were arraigned before the town of Greenburgh Court where they were released on their own recognizance. They are due back May 7.

See Also: New York State Man Driving Dump Truck Busted For Alleged Impairment