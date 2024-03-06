Popular Hudson Valley Applebee’s Location Closing Its Doors

The closing date was announced for another Hudson Valley Applebee's restaurant.

Applebee's is an American restaurant chain whose concept focuses on casual dining, with mainstream American dishes such as salads, chicken, pasta, burgers, and "riblets" (Applebee's signature dish).

In the 1990s, Applebee's became one of the largest, NY sit-down restaurant chains in the United States, and it began trading publicly in November 1991. In 1998, Applebee's opened its 1000th restaurant.

As of December 31, 2019, there were 1,787 restaurants operating system-wide in the United States and 15 other countries, including 69 that are company-owned and 1,718 that are franchised. United States locations have steadily declined in recent years and as of December 26, 2022, there were 1,586 locations.

Fortunately, living in the Poughkeepsie area we have an Applebee's that I wouldn't expect to be going anywhere as it's located across from Marist College and seems to do quite well. But we have lost several Applebee's restaurants over the years including years ago in Wappingers Falls and the Woodbury Commons location in 2019.

It was announced back in October 2023 that Applebee's would be closing dozens of locations, in what seems to be a trend of businesses closing what they consider to be "underperforming restaurants".

It was confirmed that in all, 25 to 35 Applebee's restaurants across the country would soon close, including some in upstate New York. Applebee's in Glenmont (Capital Region area) closed in October after serving the area for two decades. Now a Hudson Valley location is getting ready to close.

Applebee's in Columbia County, NY Set to Close

According to News10 ABC, Applebee's in Greenport Commons (420 Fairview Ave, Hudson, NY) will be permanently closing its doors on Sunday, May 19. “We greatly appreciate our neighbors’ patronage for the past 15 years and have loved being a part of this neighborhood,” said a spokesperson from T.L. Cannon, the local Applebee’s franchisee. “We hope to see you at our neighboring restaurants throughout the Albany and Hudson Valley markets”, he added.

The spokesperson said all team members have been offered jobs at nearby locations.

