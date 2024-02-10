A Cape May County man has been arrested and is now facing a child porn charge.

Authorities say 31-year-old Charles Chapman of Woodbine is facing one count of third-degree possession of child pornography.

According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, an investigation began after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that revealed, "an unidentified subject, subsequently identified as Chapman, possessed various images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) via his cloud account."

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed at Chapman's home by members of the prosecutor's office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations/Atlantic City, and the New Jersey State Police and "it was learned that Charles Chapman possessed/viewed Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)."

Chapman was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

If convicted, Chapman potentially faces three to five years in prison.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.