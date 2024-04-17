Within 11 minutes in Atlantic City, NJ — 2 jailed following traffic stop, another wounded by gunfire
In the span of 11 minutes in Atlantic City Monday night, two men were arrested following a traffic stop while another person, in an unrelated incident, was shot and seriously injured.
Traffic Stop Sends 2 to Jail in Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department says at 8:38 PM, one of their detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue.
According to officials, as Det. Aaron Jones approached the vehicle to speak with the driver, 23-year-old Isaiah Butler of Atlantic City, "he observed a quantity of items used in the distribution of narcotics in the backseat."
During the investigation, Butler, and his passenger, 22-year-old James Gallaway of Millville, were arrested.
Police say a loaded handgun was also found in a bag in the backseat.
- Butler has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
- Gallaway was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to possess a weapon.
Both men were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Camden County, NJ, Man Shot in Atlantic City
Meanwhile, just 11 minutes later at 8:49 PM, ACPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the first block of South Bellevue Avenue.
At the scene, cops located a 42-year-old victim from Laurel Springs who had been struck by gunfire.
That person was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division to be treated for serious injuries.
Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
