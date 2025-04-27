Three people have been charged with fatally shooting a 45-year-old man outside of a business in Willingboro last year.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 33-year-old Kirk Williams of Burlington, 39-year-old Robert Cardona of Camden, and 45-year-old Christopher Tokley of Camden are all facing the following charges:

First-degree murder

First-degree conspiracy to commit murder

Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Authorities say their work began May 21st of last year after officers with the Willingboro Township Police Department were called to the first block of John F. Kennedy Way at about 9:15 PM for a report of a shooting at the 609 Elite Social Club.

An investigation revealed that numerous people were outside when a dark-colored vehicle drove past the establishment. When it returned, a gunman fired multiple rounds toward the crowd, striking Major Hamilton in the chest.

Hamilton was taken to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, where he died about an hour later.

According to officials, Hamilton was not the intended target; the defendants were attempting to execute a different man who was present at the club but was not in the area where the shots were fired.

Williams was taken into custody by Willingboro police officers on April 10th. The following day, Tokley was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Camden. Cardona was served with his charges on April 22nd inside the Camden County Correctional Facility while being held on unrelated offenses.

The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.