Ex Philadelphia Mob Boss Makes Wildwood, NJ Offer They Can’t Refuse

We first wrote about Skinny Joey’s Cheeseteaks on March 29, 2025, when he opened in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here Is A Link To Our Saturday, March 29, 2025 Article

Read More: Ex Philadelphia Mob Boss Makes Cheesesteak Offer You Can’t Refuse

Now Skinny Joey Is Making Wildwood, New Jersey An Offer They Can’t Refuse

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Skinny Joey’s held a job fair back in May 9, 2026 to hire cooks, managers, pizza makers, and restaurant servers for the upcoming summer season

Skinny Joey’s Wildwood Restaurant

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Skinny Joey’s Cheesesteaks Wildwood will be located at 2812 Magnolia and The Boardwalk. This site is the former home of Joe's Pizzeria.

Atlantic City Councilman Visited Skinny Joey’s

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Following our initial article about "Skinny Joey's Cheesteaks," former Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt took a drive to see what everyone was talking about.

Tibbitt timed his trip to arrive early. He was about the 15th customer in line earlier this week.

Tibbitt told me that within 30 minutes, the line of customers was extraordinarily long.

Tibbitt said that, "I enjoyed the sub and glad that I made the trip."

Skinny Joey’s Cheesteaks In Philadelphia

Is located at "Skinny Joey's Cheesesteaks" is located at: 3020 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145.

Before Skinny Joey’s Even Opened In Philadelphia

Joey Merlino confidently stated that this was the first of many in a national franchise model. Opening the Wildwood store is another step towards achieving his goal.

President Donald Trump In Wildwood, New Jersey — Our Scrap Book

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Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley