Fire Heavily Damages Barbecue Restaurant, Liquor Store in Ocean County, NJ
Owners of two businesses that would have been busy on Super Bowl Sunday are instead picking up the pieces after a weekend fire in Ocean County heavily damaged a barbecue restaurant and a liquor store.
The Manchester Township Police Department says their officers were called to Dickey's Barbecue Pit on Lacey Road in Whiting just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon for a report of smoke coming from the ceiling.
Multiple Businesses Evacuated
Arriving at the scene, police saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the side of the building and everyone inside that restaurant, the neighboring Whiting Bar & Spirits, and several other nearby businesses were evacuated.
Firefighters from at least nine area departments responded and quickly brought the fire under control.
Buildings Deemed Unsafe
Police say as a result of the fire, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and Whiting Bar & Spirits sustained significant damage and were deemed unsafe for occupancy.
Pictures that were posted on Facebook by authorities showed the inside of Dickey's nearly totally destroyed.
No injuries were reported.
The incident is being investigated by the Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office. At this time, the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical malfunction.
Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com