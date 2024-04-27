Wawa Was a Milk Company 110 Years Ago in Atlantic City & Philly

When you think about the modern Wawa stores, they seem to have just about everything.

Today, Wawa offers catering and a wide array of food, beverages, bakery, snacks, gasoline and so much more.

Back in 1914, it was much different. Wawa was a simple milk and dairy company.

Wawa was founded in 1902 by George Wood in Delaware County Pennsylvania.

In the early years, it was all about milk and cream products.

Beginning in the 1960’s, Wawa branched out and began to offer much more.

Over the next 60 years, Wawa has expanded exponentially … with noticeable expansions ever decade.

On April 16, 1964, the first Wawa food market opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania.

By 1969, stores were opened in New Jersey and Delaware … where hamburgers and chicken were offered for the guest time.

In 1970, Wawa offered pre-made hoagies and sandwiches. In 1972, a famous slogan was launched … “People on the Go - Go to Wawa Food Markets."

In 1982, Wawa separated the deli from the checkout counter. Meatballs and built-to-order hoagies were added to the menu.

The famous “Shorti Hoagie” was first introduced in 1992. In 1998, Wawa expanded into Virginia. The first Wawa fuel store also opened in the 1990’s.

In 2002, Wawa introduced their famous touch screens for placing orders. They also introduced the slogan, "Gottahava Wawa.” And, during this decade, you could get your sandwich toasted for the first time.

In the 2010’s, Wawa introduced Frozen Cappuccinos, and Specialty Drinks like lattes, macchiatos, and hot chocolates. In 2012, Wawa opened in Florida … it’s 6th state at the time.

In 2020, Wawa added Delivery & Curbside Pickup on a nationwide Brady’s. In 2021, Wawa launched the Dinner menu, with Hamburgers, Pizza and more.

each and every decade, Wawawa has expanded its offerings. History this company is pretty amazing.

SOURCE: Wawa.com

