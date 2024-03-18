The City of Philadelphia is about to have one less Wawa.

And if you think you've heard this story before, you have.

This marks the seventh location of the convenience store chain to close in the city over the past few years for any number of reasons — crime, safety, fewer people working in the city, and more.

Another Wawa in Philadelphia is Closing

Published reports say the Wawa at 21st and Hamilton, just a few blocks from the Philadelphia Art Museum, will be closing for good in the near future.

According to NBC 10, the owners of the strip mall that the store is located in did not offer a lease renewal.

Instead of being able to grab some coffee or a hoagie in the Spring Garden neighborhood of the city, a new Chase bank branch will soon occupy that spot.

An exact date for when that store will be closing has not yet been announced.

Remaining Wawas in Center City Philadelphia

Other Wawa stores remaining open in the area are located at 17th & Arch or 34th & Market.

