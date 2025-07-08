Federal authorities are asking for your help as they continue to search for five men wanted in connection with alleged crimes against children.

All five listed below have ties to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and/or New York.

In some cases, their alleged illicit activities happened decades ago.

How to Help the FBI

If you have any tips or information on any of the men featured below, you are asked to contact the FBI field office in either Philadelphia or New York City or submit a tip online.

Kids sippy cup left behind at a Wawa store in NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

Wanted Fugitives: Who the FBI is Looking For

Gerardo Cruz-Hernandez

Gerardo Cruz-Hernandez is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a female victim from 2011 to 2014 while she was between the ages of 12 and 15.

Gerardo Cruz-Hernandez wanted by the FBI - Photo: FBI/Canva

An arrest warrant was issued for Cruz-Hernandez in Montgomery County, PA, on January 17th, 2014, after he was charged with multiple counts of forcible rape, rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and corruption of minors.

A federal arrest warrant was issued about a year later after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Aliases: Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, Gerardo H. Cruz, Gerardo Hernandez-Cruz

Description: Hispanic male, black hair, brown eyes, 5' 11" tall, 200 pounds

Cruz-Hernandez may have fled to Mexico.

Angel Gonzalez

Angel Gonzalez is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting several young girls in New Jersey between 1999 and 2006.

Angel Gonzalez wanted by the FBI - Photo: FBI/Canva

Gonzalez has been charged multiple times in Newark Municipal Court with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

On February 8th, 2010, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Gonzalez after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Aliases: Angel Gonzales, Angel G. Gonzales, Angel Gonzalez Ramirez

Description: brown hair, green or blue eyes, about 5' 10" tall, 170 pounds, tattoo on his right shoulder

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Angel Gonzalez.

Rene F. Ramirez

Rene F. Ramirez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the possession and receipt of child pornography.

Rene F. Ramirez wanted by the FBI - Photo: FBI/Canva

The FBI says that from around June 2007 through December 2009, it is alleged that Ramirez was involved in the trafficking of child pornography, via computers, in the New York City area.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Ramirez on March 7th, 2011.

Aliases: Rene Ramirez, "Tutzita"

Description: Hispanic male, black hair, dark brown eyes, 5' 8", 220 pounds, speaks both Spanish and English

He has ties to The Bronx and Mexico; he is skilled with computers and may frequent social networking sites.

Gerard Boguslaw Zalewski

Gerard Boguslaw Zalewski is wanted for failing to appear at his March 29th, 2006, sentencing hearing for committing involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl in June 2004, in Bucks County, PA.

Gerard Boguslaw Zalewski wanted by the FBI - Photo: FBI/Canva

On November 14th, 2004, Zalewski pled guilty to one count of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He failed to appear at a March 29th, 2006, sentencing hearing.

He was sentenced in absentia to serve five to 20 years in a state correctional institution and was given until March 31st, 2006, to turn himself in.

When he did not appear, a local arrest warrant was issued for Zalewski in Montgomery County, PA.

On May 15th, 2006, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Zalewski after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid confinement for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution for failure to appear for confinement on those charges.

Aliases: Gerard B. Zalewski, Gerard Zalewska

Description: blond hair, blue eyes, 5' 8" tall, 140 pounds

Zalewski has ties to Poland as well as New Jersey and Arizona.

Rex C. Reichert

Rex C. Reichert is wanted for the alleged sexual abuse of a 10 and a 14-year-old boy over two years at his apartment in Collegeville, PA, while he was caring for them as a relative was receiving medical treatment. The boys also visited him on weekends and accompanied him on camping trips.

Rex C. Reichert wanted by the FBI - Photo: FBI/Canva

On September 28th, 1990, Reichert was charged with criminal attempt with intent to commit the crime of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal solicitation with the intent of promoting or facilitating the commissions of the crime of involuntary sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of a minor, and endangering the welfare of children and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On March 31st, 1992, a federal arrest warrant was obtained for Reichert after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Reichert has been employed as a technician in a recording studio. He also operated an amusement arcade and invented a board game, "Nuclear Armageddon," that was sold commercially. Reichert is skilled in electronics, specifically musical equipment.

Description: gray hair, gray eyes, 5' 10" tall, 150 pounds, and he may be wearing wire-rimmed glasses and have a ponytail.

Reichert may travel to Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, Canada, and Europe.

