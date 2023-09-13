Authorities in Cumberland County say two men have each been sentenced to decades in prison in connection to a fatal shooting in Millville back in 2019.

On Monday, 44-year-old Gregrey A. Coombs of Seabrook was sentenced to 36 years in state prison on a charge of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. He was acquitted on first-degree murder and second-degree burglary charges.

35-year-old Cleve W. Lewis, also of Seabrook, received a 48-year sentence on first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons charges.

Both men will be required to serve at least 85% of their sentences before becoming eligible for parole.

Timeline

On the night of November 6th, 2019, Millville police were called to an apartment in Delsea Gardens for the report of a shooting.

Officers found the victim, Derrick Harris, dead from numerous gunshot wounds.

After speaking to witnesses, a suspect vehicle was developed. Upon review of apartment surveillance, the shooting was recorded and revealed two individuals approached the victim’s door. Surveillance also showed that the same two individuals approached earlier that night on a first attempt.

That vehicle was stopped the following day and its two occupants, Deontray Gross and Gregrey A. Coombs, were arrested.

A search of the suspect vehicle revealed a latex glove with suspected blood. DNA results from the latex glove concluded that the blood belonged to Cleve W. Lewis.

Lewis was also charged with the homicide on December 17th, 2019.

Gross pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.