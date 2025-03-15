‘Trumpy Mayor’ of New Jersey: Protect Children from Perverted Agendas

New Jersey Gubernatorial candidate Mario Kranjac has stated his open support for the “Moms for Liberty for fighting to protect children from the perverted agendas of the NJEA, mentally ill adults, and cultural Marxists,” said Kranjac.

The Star-Ledger has called Kranjac as "The Trumpy Mayor of Englewood Cliffs"

Kranjac has also earned the coveted endorsement of former United States Speaker of The House, Newt Gingrich during his campaign for Governor of New Jersey.

The Moms for Liberty are under attack for standing-up for our children. Republicans can't be afraid to defend the Moms for Liberty because American moms are on the frontlines fighting for our kids every day, said Kranjac

Kranjac shared the following during a statewide townhall teleconference:

“The Moms for Liberty have been branded a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and that many republicans have been scared away from supporting them. I not only stand with Moms for Liberty and their members, but I will appoint Moms for Liberty to every open seat on the State Board of Education. Ultimately, the State Board must be elected by the people, but until then, the Moms for Liberty will bring common sense to education policy in Trenton,” said Kranjac.

Kranjac is facing the following candidates in the Republican Primary election for Governor of New Jersey:

Jack Ciattarelli.

Bill Spadea.

New Jersey State Senator Jon Bramnick.

Former New Jersey State Senator Ed Durr.

Kranjac has said that he worked with the superintendent of Englewood Cliffs to keep critical race theory and pornography out of their schools.

As Governor, Kranjac stated that he will “withhold state aid to any school that allows CRT, SEL, DEl, or pornography into classrooms, clubs, or libraries,” said Kranjac.

SOURCE: MarioforNJ.com

Jack Ciattarelli is the prohibitive front runner for Governor of New Jersey. Ciattarelli earned 48.5% of the popular vote in the general election of 2021 versus incumbent New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Here are photos of Ciattarelli at work throughout the state of New Jersey:

