Authorities across Cape May County are looking for an "armed and dangerous" man from Wildwood in connection to a stabbing Sunday night.

Police are actively seeking 43-year-old Terrance Dore, who has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and related weapons offenses.

The Wildwood Police Department says their officers responded to a residence at 100 West Poplar Avenue just before 9:00 Sunday night for a report of a woman who had been stabbed.

Upon their arrival, first responders located the victim approximately two blocks away with multiple puncture wounds to her upper body. She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division in Atlantic City for treatment of serious injuries.

100 West Poplar Avenue in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Google Maps

During a preliminary investigation, police learned that a possible suspect had barricaded themselves inside of an apartment at that address. Eventually, that person safely exited the apartment; it was determined they were only a witness.

As police continued their work, they executed a search warrant at 100 West Poplar Avenue where DNA evidence was collected and submitted for analysis. As a result, Dore was identified as a suspect.

Armed and dangerous

As of Wednesday afternoon, multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching for Dore, who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Dore is believed to have a significant eye injury at this time.

Help police

Anyone with information concerning Dore’s location should contact the Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-0222.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

