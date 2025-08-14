Teen With Gun Arrested Following Brawl at Apartment Complex in Mays Landing, NJ
- Armed teen arrested after fight in Hamilton Township
- Incident involved multiple juveniles
- Investigation is ongoing
A fight involving a group of juveniles in Hamilton Township resulted in one teenager being arrested on gun charges.
Police Respond to Fight at Apartment Complex
The Hamilton Township Police Department says at about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon, their officers were called to the Gardens at Cologne apartment complex on the 1900 block of Cologne Avenue for a report of a fight between juveniles.
Authorities said that during the altercation, one of the individuals involved was reported to have brandished a firearm.
Charges Filed Against 17-year-old
Following an investigation, a 17-year-old man from Mays Landing was arrested and charged with the following:
- 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Handgun
- 2 counts of Possession of a Handgun for an Unlawful Purpose
- Aggravated Assault by Pointing a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm by a Minor
The unnamed juvenile was lodged at Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City pending court proceedings. No injuries were reported.
Investigation Remains Ongoing
The Township of Hamilton Police Department continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with additional information is urged to call (609) 625-2700.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
26 Things in South Jersey That Aren't There Anymore
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
If You're Really from South Jersey, You'll Instantly Recognize These 18 Signs
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman