A fight involving a group of juveniles in Hamilton Township resulted in one teenager being arrested on gun charges.

Police Respond to Fight at Apartment Complex

The Hamilton Township Police Department says at about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon, their officers were called to the Gardens at Cologne apartment complex on the 1900 block of Cologne Avenue for a report of a fight between juveniles.

Authorities said that during the altercation, one of the individuals involved was reported to have brandished a firearm.

Charges Filed Against 17-year-old

Following an investigation, a 17-year-old man from Mays Landing was arrested and charged with the following:

2 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

2 counts of Possession of a Handgun for an Unlawful Purpose

Aggravated Assault by Pointing a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

The unnamed juvenile was lodged at Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City pending court proceedings. No injuries were reported.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

The Township of Hamilton Police Department continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with additional information is urged to call (609) 625-2700.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

