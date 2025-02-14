Americans want to be buried next to these New Jersey icons

There are many different ways that people want their bodies to be handled after they pass.

Some want their ashes scattered at a spot that’s meaningful to them.

Some want to be buried in a mushroom death suit that will turn the body into enzymes that will nourish the soil and help plants.

(Yeah, I know it sounds weird but it’s what my mom constantly reminds the family that she wants and it seems practical!)

Others want to be buried with or near family members.

But have you ever felt the urge to be buried near one of your favorite celebrities? Choice Mutual recently conducted a poll to find out who people wanted to be buried near and several Garden State celebs made the list.

If you could be buried next to any celebrity, who would you choose?

Whitney Houston

Fairview Cemetery, Westfield

With one of the most powerful voices in music history, Whitney Houston left an indelible mark on the world. For those who cherish her music and legacy, resting beside her would be a way to honor a once-in-a-lifetime talent gone too soon.

Thomas Edison

Thomas Edison National Historical Park, West Orange

Thomas Edison, one of history’s greatest inventors, transformed the modern world with his innovations, including the electric light bulb, phonograph, and motion picture camera. Fans of invention and ingenuity often visit to reflect on the legacy of a man whose work continues to shape everyday life.

Walt Whitman

Harleigh Cemetery, Camden

Walt Whitman, one of America’s greatest poets, revolutionized literature with his groundbreaking collection "Leaves of Grass," which celebrated nature, democracy, and the human spirit. A resident of Camden in his later years, Whitman’s burial site in Harleigh Cemetery reflects his connection to the city.

Admirers of his deeply humanistic and innovative poetry visit to pay homage to a writer who forever changed the landscape of American literature.

Grover Cleveland

Princeton Cemetery, Princeton

Grover Cleveland, the only U.S. president to serve two non-consecutive terms, is remembered for his honesty, integrity, and commitment to fiscal responsibility during his time in office. Born and raised in New Jersey, Cleveland’s burial in Princeton Cemetery reflects his deep ties to the state.

Visitors to his grave often admire his leadership and his dedication to serving the nation during times of political change and economic uncertainty.

