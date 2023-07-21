NJ Lottery Fever: Someone at a Convenience Store in South Jersey Just Won Over $218,000

With hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars currently up for grabs, one lucky lottery player in South Jersey is celebrating their own rather large victory.

But in this case, it had nothing to do with Powerball or Mega Millions.

According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn for Jersey Cash 5 this past Saturday night, making that ticket worth $218,791.

Those winning numbers were 05, 14, 36, 37 and 38 and the XTRA number was 05.

New Jersey Lottery game card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) New Jersey Lottery game card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

That winning ticket was sold at Super Deals Food Market on Marlton Pike in Pennsauken, Camden County.

Super Deals Food Market on Marlton Pike in Pennsauken NJ - Photo: Google Maps Super Deals Food Market on Marlton Pike in Pennsauken NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

That retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

String of big South Jersey winners

South Jersey has been on a big lottery winning streak since the beginning of the month.

Last week, winning lottery tickets were sold at Wawa stores in Robbinsville, Mercer County; at the Doo-wop Wawa on Route 47 in Wildwood; and on Church Road in Cinnaminson.

Big bucks up for grabs

For those dreaming big, some big bucks are up for grabs. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing currently sits at $1 billion while the Mega Millions drawing tonight has a $640 million jackpot.

