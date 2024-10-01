South Jersey Political Power Broker Wants Criminal Charges Dismissed

George E. Norcross, III has been a South Jersey political potentate for many decades.

Norcross is regularly considered to be one of the most politically powerful, non-elected figures in New Jersey history.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced a 111-page indictment of Norcross and five others back in June, 2024.

This is the first real movement in the case since then with Norcross attorneys filing a motion to dismiss the various racketeering charges.

You can click on this link to read the full filing here.

The Norcross team calls it “A crime thriller with no crime.”

The basis of the Norcross motion to dismiss basically says that even if all if the allegations are true, no crime has been committed … it’s simply business as usual.

Further, the Norcross team does not agree with the allegations being made. They don’t concede this point … they merely point our that even if the conduct outlined is true … it does not constitute the commission of a crime.

The Norcross team also contends that the statute of limitations has expired, which also necessitates dismissal of all charges.

Keeping with the theme of “a crime thriller, with no crime” … the Norcross team describes a movie "screenplay for a putative summer blockbuster" but they contend it does not contain the “critical plot lines" … and, instead replaces it with a "stale" storyline.

The Norcross team submits that they did nothing improper, rather, conducted "ordinary economic bargaining among sophisticated businessmen."

SOURCE: Norcross legal filing.

