One South Jersey police department is giving Valentine's Day a cold, cruel, and hilarious twist.

Should you be stood up, forgotten about, wronged, or cheated on this weekend -- and your significant other is a fugitive -- you can always have them thrown in jail.

The Washington Township Police Department took to Facebook Friday morning to remind its residents that it's Valentine's Day weekend, which means that restaurant reservations are hard to come by and roses and chocolate-covered strawberries are flying off the shelves.

Then they dropped this bomb: Did he forget you?! Warrants?! If your former Valentine is wanted by more than just you... we're open 24/7.

Police say those who are crushed this weekend can seek the ultimate revenge by calling their tip line at (856) 256-1212.

Valentine's Day balloon display in an NJ supermarket - Photo: Chris Coleman Valentine's Day balloon display in an NJ supermarket - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Authorities say their social media post was intended for humor only and you should only call them for legitimate reasons. A "legitimate reason," in this case, would be reporting the whereabouts of someone who is currently wanted by law enforcement.

Don't call them if you got a red teddy bear instead of the pink one that you had your eye on at CVS...

Of course, you could look at it this way: if you are a law-abiding citizen and you are dating a fugitive, you are clearly holding all of the cards in your relationship and you can probably ask (and get) anything you want for Valentine's Day...

There's nothing better than true love............

