Three people were arrested after police say shots were reportedly fired from a balcony at a high-rise resort in Atlantic City this past weekend.

Cops Called to Club Wyndham Skyline Tower in Atlantic City, NJ

The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were called to the Club Wyndham Skyline Tower in the beach block of North Carolina Avenue for a report of gunshots being fired from a balcony at around 10:20 Sunday night, May 5th.

An investigation led police to a room on the 21st floor where they encountered three occupants, 41-year-old Zara Griffiths of Paoli, PA; 42-year-old Corey Brown of Chesapeake, VA; and 43-year-old Malik Dean of Philadelphia.

Griffiths allegedly told officers that there was a gun in the room and provided the location, but it was not found. After a search warrant was obtained, cops say they located two guns.

3 Charged

Brown has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, and three counts of possession of high-capacity magazine.

Dean has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, and three counts of possession of high-capacity magazine.

Griffiths is facing two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, and three counts of possession of high-capacity magazine.

All three were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.