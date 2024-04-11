More details, including dramatic video, have been released following an incident Sunday night where two Galloway Township police officers were injured, including one who was stabbed in his face.

The scene unfolded around 8:30 PM at a home on the 300 block of Cresson Avenue.

300 block of Cresson Avenue in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps 300 block of Cresson Avenue in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Officers responded after they received several 9-1-1 hang-up calls and upon their arrival, the mother of 30-year-old Keith E. Kiminski met them at the door of the home.

2 Galloway Twp., NJ, Police Officers Attacked

As police bodycam video footage shows, as officers were speaking with the mother, Keith Kiminski allegedly "darted out of the residence and attacked the officers."

Per the Galloway Township Police Department, Ofc. Erik Tarnow was immediately stabbed on the right side of his face with a folding pocket knife and a violent physical altercation ensued. Tarnow took Kaminski to the ground and along with Ofc. Hunter Thomas, fought with Kiminski for several minutes until additional officers arrived.

Police Bodycam Video Released

Ofc. Tarnow, who was hired by the department just this past fall, was taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center-City Division where he underwent surgery for a "significant cut on the side of his face." He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Ofc. Thomas, who has been with the force for just over one year, was treated for a minor head injury and released later the same evening.

Kiminski Charged With Attempted Murder

Keith Kiminski has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a future court date.

Chief Richard D. Barber said in a statement posted on social media,

This incident is another reminder of the dangers that our police officers face on a daily basis. We are grateful that Officer Tarnow is recovering well, and our department will be here to fully support Erik and his family.

Chief Barber also thanked the numerous other agencies that assisted in this case and "our family, friends, and wonderful community for their strong outpouring of support."

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.