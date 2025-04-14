Cops in North Jersey say they arrested a man from Philadelphia in connection to an armed home invasion in Central Jersey.

News snapshot

22-year-old Alaji Ahmad-Alwan of Philadelphia is facing charges

Secausus Police say he allegedly stole a $13,000 golf cart from an apartment complex

He was also charged in connection to an armed home invasion

Alaji Ahmad-Alwan of Philadelphia arrested

Officials with the Secaucus Police Department say that just before 1 AM on April 7th, the concierge at the Xchange Apartment Complex called 9-1-1 to report a man, later identified by police as 22-year-old Alaji Ahmad-Alwan of Philadelphia, who was allegedly trying to enter the 4000 building on Riverside Station Boulevard.

Police say that after he couldn't get in, he fled the area in a stolen golf cart that belonged to the complex.

That golf cart, worth $13,000, was found abandoned near 5000 Riverside Station Blvd., and Ahmad-Alwan was taken into custody.

During a search, Secaucus Police said they found property belonging to a Robbinsville resident.

Secaucus Police contacted Robbinsville Police in regard to the property and were informed their resident was victim of an armed home invasion earlier in the morning. It became known that Alaji Ahmad-Alwan matched the description of the person who committed that crime. After being provided with this information and Alaji Ahmad-Alwan’s identity, Robbinsville Police filed an arrest warrant charging Alaji Ahmad-Alwan for that crime.

Additionally, Ahmad-Alwan was found to have an active arrest warrant issued on March 28th from Point Pleasant for motor vehicle theft.

Secaucus NJ cops arrest Philadelphia man for home invasion in Robbinsville - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Secaucus NJ cops arrest Philadelphia man for home invasion in Robbinsville - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

READ MORE: 12 roads hated most by New Jersey drivers

Ahmad-Alwan, now being held in the Hudson County Jail, is facing the following charges:

Unlawful taking of means of conveyance

Credit card theft

Receiving stolen property

Hindering his own apprehension

Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said in a press release, "This incident is a clear example that criminals operate with no jurisdictional boundaries, therefore the only way to hold these criminals accountable is to share intelligence with one another."

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.