A substitute teacher in Camden County has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager over several years.

12 Counts

Authorities say 27-year-old Rebecca Coddington of Browns Mills, Burlington County, has been charged with the following:

2 counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault

6 counts of second-degree sexual assault

2 counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact

2 counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child

During an investigation, detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and the Gloucester Township Police Department learned that a 14-year-old female victim was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by Coddington at a home in Gloucester Township between September 2019 and December 2023.

Coddington is a substitute teacher in the Runnemede Public School District but officials were quick to point out that no allegations have been brought forward involving students.

Coddington was arrested in Gloucester Township earlier this week and she is being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing on Friday.

Investigation Continues

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Det. Luis Sibaja with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at (856) 225-8682.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

