A man from Rio Grande has been arrested after law enforcement says they seized 2,100 bags of suspected heroin.

Charges Filed

35-year-old Kelvin Claudio is facing the following charges:

Second-degree possession of CDS with intent to distribute

Third-degree possession of CDS

Third-degree money laundering

Search Warrants

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says on Friday, February 23rd, they wrapped up a narcotics investigation by executing search warrants on Claudio's person and at multiple locations across Middle Township.

As a result of these searches, approximately twenty-one hundred (2,100) bags of suspected heroin, one thousand three hundred and seventy-three ($1,373.00) dollars in U.S. currency was seized.

Authorities say suspected heroin previously seized during this investigation was analyzed by the Cape May County Forensic Laboratory and tested positive for Fentanyl and Xylazine.

The combination of these chemicals increases the psychotropic effects of the heroin substance and contributes to it being less receptive to Narcan and causes necrosis in the human body.

Claudio was processed and is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

If convicted, those convicted of second-degree crimes face five to ten years behind bars.

How to Help Police

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland continues to urge citizens to report illegal drug activity or any criminal activity by calling (609) 465-1135.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.