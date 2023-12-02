Who Left 3 Adorable Puppies to Freeze to Death in Salem County, NJ?

State troopers are now involved in figuring out who left three adorable puppies to freeze to death in Salem County.

The incident happened this past Wednesday, November 29th, at the end of Eppinger Avenue in Pittsgrove Township.

Authorities say a Good Samaritan had located three puppies left trapped in a basket without any food or water in near-freezing temperatures.

Sadly, one of the puppies was found dead. The two others were taken to a local veterinary hospital due to their condition.

Troopers are requesting anyone with information about this incident or if anyone saw a vehicle in that area to contract Tpr. M. Wright at the NJSPs Bridgeton Station at (856) 451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.