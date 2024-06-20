NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/20
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Saturday 6 a.m. for heat index values up to 98 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 90°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:15a
|Low
Thu 1:13p
|High
Thu 7:31p
|Low
Fri 2:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:49a
|Low
Thu 12:37p
|High
Thu 7:05p
|Low
Fri 1:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:03a
|Low
Thu 12:49p
|High
Thu 7:19p
|Low
Fri 1:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:45a
|Low
Thu 12:41p
|High
Thu 7:01p
|Low
Fri 1:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:29a
|High
Thu 10:55a
|Low
Thu 5:18p
|High
Thu 11:11p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:09a
|Low
Thu 1:09p
|High
Thu 7:24p
|Low
Fri 2:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|High
Thu 10:02a
|Low
Thu 4:52p
|High
Thu 10:18p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 8:01a
|Low
Thu 1:38p
|High
Thu 8:24p
|Low
Fri 2:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:50a
|Low
Thu 12:40p
|High
Thu 7:12p
|Low
Fri 1:47a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:14a
|Low
Thu 1:01p
|High
Thu 7:49p
|Low
Fri 2:14a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:54a
|Low
Thu 12:48p
|High
Thu 7:17p
|Low
Fri 1:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 8:01a
|Low
Thu 1:45p
|High
Thu 8:23p
|Low
Fri 2:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
