NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/20

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Saturday 6 a.m. for heat index values up to 98 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 75°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 76° - 90° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:15a Low

Thu 1:13p High

Thu 7:31p Low

Fri 2:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:49a Low

Thu 12:37p High

Thu 7:05p Low

Fri 1:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:03a Low

Thu 12:49p High

Thu 7:19p Low

Fri 1:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:45a Low

Thu 12:41p High

Thu 7:01p Low

Fri 1:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:29a High

Thu 10:55a Low

Thu 5:18p High

Thu 11:11p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:09a Low

Thu 1:09p High

Thu 7:24p Low

Fri 2:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:03a High

Thu 10:02a Low

Thu 4:52p High

Thu 10:18p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:01a Low

Thu 1:38p High

Thu 8:24p Low

Fri 2:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:50a Low

Thu 12:40p High

Thu 7:12p Low

Fri 1:47a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:14a Low

Thu 1:01p High

Thu 7:49p Low

Fri 2:14a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:54a Low

Thu 12:48p High

Thu 7:17p Low

Fri 1:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:01a Low

Thu 1:45p High

Thu 8:23p Low

Fri 2:44a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

