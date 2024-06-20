NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/20

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Saturday 6 a.m. for heat index values up to 98 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature76° - 90°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:15a		Low
Thu 1:13p		High
Thu 7:31p		Low
Fri 2:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:49a		Low
Thu 12:37p		High
Thu 7:05p		Low
Fri 1:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:03a		Low
Thu 12:49p		High
Thu 7:19p		Low
Fri 1:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:45a		Low
Thu 12:41p		High
Thu 7:01p		Low
Fri 1:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:29a		High
Thu 10:55a		Low
Thu 5:18p		High
Thu 11:11p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:09a		Low
Thu 1:09p		High
Thu 7:24p		Low
Fri 2:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:03a		High
Thu 10:02a		Low
Thu 4:52p		High
Thu 10:18p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 8:01a		Low
Thu 1:38p		High
Thu 8:24p		Low
Fri 2:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:50a		Low
Thu 12:40p		High
Thu 7:12p		Low
Fri 1:47a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 7:14a		Low
Thu 1:01p		High
Thu 7:49p		Low
Fri 2:14a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:54a		Low
Thu 12:48p		High
Thu 7:17p		Low
Fri 1:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 8:01a		Low
Thu 1:45p		High
Thu 8:23p		Low
Fri 2:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

