Politically Grotesque What They’re Doing Now in Atlantic City, NJ

Here’s the latest political scam that’s about to take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

It all began a few weeks ago, when former Atlantic City Councilman Bruce Weekes resigned his position.

We had been told that this resignation would take place weeks (pun intended) before it happened.

We were also told that Weekes would be given a full-time job within the Marty Small administration.

This too is in the process of happening.

In any normal “world,” it would be criminal for this kind of political activity to occur.

We can’t say for sure that this was a case of quid pro quo, however, it’s hard to imagine that it wasn’t.

Who would leave their well paid elective position without the assurance that they would receive something valuable in exchange?

This move by Weekes created a vacancy on the Atlantic City Council.

Even with Weekes gone, Small has control of 4 City Council votes. in the event of a 4-4 tie, Small himself gets to break the tie and thus he will get the new City Council member of his choice.

Constance Days Chapman is the President of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee. They get to submit 3 names to City Council for consideration.

City Council can only choose one of the 3 people submitted by Chapman.

Chapman is Smalls’ immediate past Campaign Manager for Mayor.

Chapman is also indicted along with Marty and La’Quetta Small for various child abuse and official misconduct criminal charges.

Oh, by the way, one of the 3 people submitted for consideration to be appointed City Council member is Days Chapman’s husband, Lapell Chapman.

Lapell Chapman is the principal of Pleasantville High School.

Constance Days-Chapman is the current (suspended) principal of Atlantic City High School.

The other leading candidate is Pat Bailey, another closely aligned Marty Small political ally. Bailey recently resigned her seat on the Atlantic City Board of Education.

This allowed Marty and La'Quetta Small to appoint another close political ally on the board of education, which they did with Geoff Dorsey.

At the time of Bailey’s resignation, we reported that numerous sources told us that Bailey would be running with Small in next year’s Atlantic City elections.

The third name submitted to Atlantic City Council is Mohamed Suhel Ahmed, who we have never heard of before now.

The decision to appoint a new City Council member will be made this week, at the Atlantic City Council regular meeting to be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

If you’re wondering why things are so bad in Atlantic City these days, just consider this ugly political scenario that is about to take place.

It’s politically grotesque.

