Authorities in Burlington County are searching for an escaped inmate.

On Tuesday, Edward Berbon escaped from the custody of the New Jersey Department of Corrections while assigned to a work detail in Mount Laurel Township.

Berbon has been in custody since 2005 for attempted murder and was scheduled to be released on February 12th of next year.

He was assigned to a halfway house at the time of his escape.

Berbon is described as approximately 6' tall and 250 pounds with blue eyes and brown/gray hair.

The Mount Laurel Police Department is asking the public to contact the NJDOC Special Investigation Unit at 1-800-523-3829 with any relevant information. Dial 9-1-1 if you see Berbon in person.

