Pleasantville, NJ, Police: Wife Knew Husband Was Sexually Abusing Children

Authorities in Atlantic County have arrested a husband and wife in a shocking case of alleged child sexual abuse.

The Pleasantville Police Department says after a year-long investigation, 39-year-old Christina Martinez and 38-year-old Sergio Martinez were taken into custody.

Authorities allege that Christina Martinez knew that her husband, Sergio, had been sexually abusing children.

Christina Martinez has been charged with the following:

  • Accomplice liability for failure to prevent offense aggravated sexual assault
  • Accomplice liability for failure to prevent offense/sexual assault
  • Two counts of accomplice liability for failure to prevent the offense of endangering the welfare of a child
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child abuse/neglect

Sergio Martinez is facing these charges:

  • Aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13-years-old
  • Sexual assault
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of child, sexual conduct with child by caretaker
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child abuse/neglect

Both are currently being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending court appearances.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

