News snapshot

Philadelphia woman potentially faces three years in prison

She threatened to stab a guard at an Atlantic City hotel

She also threatened to kill a store owner on the AC Boardwalk

Fatima Gadson of Philadelphia pleads guilty

A woman from Philadelphia faces several years in prison in connection to two separate incidents where she threatened people in Atlantic City.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 34-year-old Fatima Gadson, also known as Samantha Johnson, pleaded guilty to third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and third-degree aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer charges in exchange for a recommended sentence of three years in New Jersey state prison.

Fatima Gadson of Philadelphia PA has pleaded guilty to charges in Atlantic County NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutors Office / Canva Fatima Gadson of Philadelphia PA has pleaded guilty to charges in Atlantic County NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutors Office / Canva loading...

On June 6th, 2023, Atlantic City Police responded to The Claridge Hotel in reference to a woman who was threatening to stab a security guard with a knife. Shortly thereafter, cops apprehended Gadson, and she was in possession of a knife. The guard was not hurt.

On August 20th, 2024, Gadson got into an argument with the owner of a store at 2519 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. In that incident, authorities say Gadson threatened to kill the victim while brandishing what was believed to be a gun. Gadson was apprehended, and the weapon turned out to be a fake gun.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 29th.