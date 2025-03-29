Philadelphia woman pleads guilty for threats made in Atlantic City, NJ
- Philadelphia woman potentially faces three years in prison
- She threatened to stab a guard at an Atlantic City hotel
- She also threatened to kill a store owner on the AC Boardwalk
Fatima Gadson of Philadelphia pleads guilty
A woman from Philadelphia faces several years in prison in connection to two separate incidents where she threatened people in Atlantic City.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 34-year-old Fatima Gadson, also known as Samantha Johnson, pleaded guilty to third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and third-degree aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer charges in exchange for a recommended sentence of three years in New Jersey state prison.
On June 6th, 2023, Atlantic City Police responded to The Claridge Hotel in reference to a woman who was threatening to stab a security guard with a knife. Shortly thereafter, cops apprehended Gadson, and she was in possession of a knife. The guard was not hurt.
On August 20th, 2024, Gadson got into an argument with the owner of a store at 2519 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. In that incident, authorities say Gadson threatened to kill the victim while brandishing what was believed to be a gun. Gadson was apprehended, and the weapon turned out to be a fake gun.
Sentencing is scheduled for August 29th.
