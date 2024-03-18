Philadelphia Restauranteur Purchases Memories in Margate, NJ

The Estate of Jerry Blavat has confirmed that Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Restauranteur Teddy Sourias, “alongside two esteemed silent partners from our local community” have purchased Memories in Margate.

It is set to reopen prior to Memorial Day Weekend.

Here is the official statement from the Jerry Blavat Facebook page:

AN OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE ESTATE OF JERRY BLAVAT Memories in Margate will forever hold a cherished place in our hearts as the enduring legacy of the late Jerry Blavat, who graced its halls for an unforgettable 50 years. This iconic venue, renowned for its legendary parties hosted by the incomparable Geator with the Heater himself, is poised for a triumphant reopening ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. With both a heavy heart and a sense of excitement, we announce the next chapter as Memories in Margate will live on, transitioning to new ownership under the stewardship of Philadelphia Restaurateur Teddy Sourias, alongside two esteemed silent partners from our local community. After a thorough application process, the Estate of Jerry Blavat has entrusted Teddy Sourias and his Craft Concepts Group to carry on the tradition of Memories. We are deeply gratified that Memories will continue to flourish under Teddy's capable leadership, even as we fondly recall the indelible imprint left by Jerry Blavat. Memories has been a cultural cornerstone, welcoming celebrities, athletes, music icons, and Jerry's loyal friends and fans, thereby becoming an integral part of Jersey Shore lore. With Teddy's distinguished portfolio, encompassing venues like BRU Craft & Wurst and Uptown Beer Garden, we are confident that Memories is in capable hands. Join us in commemorating the past and embracing a bright future as we prepare to dance, laugh, and forge new memories at Memories once more! In the spirit of Jerry's enduring legacy, let's raise our glass and clap our hands in celebration, for we only rock once - and let's honor Jerry as he lives on within the heart of Memories in Margate.

The more than 70 year career of Jerry Blavat is legendary in nature.

It’s really nice to see that his popular nightclub and restaurant will continue to operate.

SOURCE: The Estate of Jerry Blavat.

