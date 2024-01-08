A man from Philadelphia is headed to jail for quite a long time for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in the city and South Jersey.

29-year-old Glenn Long previously pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to drug-related charges. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 216 months, or 18 years, behind bars.

According to federal authorities, Long conspired with others who acted as runners or couriers for a drug-trafficking organization that distributed meth and fentanyl.

Long admitted that on a date on which law enforcement agents executed search and arrest warrants in connection with the investigation into his conduct, Long’s conspirators possessed more than 2,700 grams of methamphetamine and 400 grams of fentanyl for the conspiracy.

Long participated in this conspiracy while he was a fugitive on a federal drug trafficking indictment in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, to which he has since pleaded guilty.

In addition to the prison term, Long will be under five years of supervised release once his prison sentence ends.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger thanked special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration; U.S. Department of Homeland Security; U.S. Marshals Service; FBI; the New Jersey and Pennsylvania State Police, the New Jersey National Guard Counter Drug Task Force; and the Bensalem, Berlin, Clayton, Deptford Township, Gloucester Township, Pennsville, and Winslow Township Police Departments for their work in this case.

